Breaking

Prosecute All Officials Implicated in Iron Sheets Scandal-Bishop Kisembo

Religion
Fort Portal, Uganda
Bishop Kisembo said that prosecuting Kitutu alone yet a number of government ministers and Members of Parliament were implicated in the iron sheets saga is not enough.
07 Apr 2023 15:26
Fort Portal, Uganda
Religion
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us