Refugees living in settlements in the West Nile region are
calling on the government to allocate more land for agricultural production, as
the World Food Programme (WFP) shifts its focus to offer food assistance only
to the most vulnerable in Uganda.
In January
of this year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced that it
will prioritize food assistance for the most vulnerable refugees in Uganda, as
needs outstrip resources.
However, many refugees are concerned that without providing them
with more land for agricultural production, the move could have dire
consequences, since many of them will be weaned off from receiving food
rations, as assistance will be provided only to those in critical need.
Ann Ngosema,
a South Sudanese refugee at Ofua Zone in the Rhino Camp refugee settlement, says
that although the refugees have the urge to practice agriculture, they lack
land for cultivation. She further appeals to the Office of the Prime Minister
to negotiate with the host communities to offer them land for agriculture.
Joyce
Jaguru, another refugee notes that they have been relying on renting land from
host community members, which she says is expensive. According to Jaguru, they
rent a quarter acre of land for between 40,000 and 50,000 shillings per year.
Similarly,
Elias Odango, a refugee at Bidibidi refugee settlement in Yumbe district, told
Uganda Radio Network – URN that although some of the implementing partners
secured some land for the refugees, the landlords have since stopped them from
accessing it due to unpaid arrears.
During a
recent visit to refugee settlements in the West Nile region, Abdirahman Meygag,
the WFP country manager, said that the main objective of this shift is to
refocus resilience and livelihood activities towards facilitating self-reliance
among the refugees.
“Our program
is like livelihood and resilience programming where we will be working with the
government and other UN agencies to try to help the people depend on
themselves and become self-reliant, helping them with agriculture
production," he noted.
According to
the World Food Programme (WFP), the progressive shift to needs-based food
assistance for refugees in Uganda follows an endorsement by the Comprehensive
Refugee Response Framework Steering Group meeting held on December 13, 2022.
But Jena
Toma, the Deputy Refugee Desk Officer at the Office of the Prime Minister- OPM
in Arua, has called for calm among refugees, noting that they are aware of the
land acquisition challenges faced by the refugees for cultivation. He explains
that they have engaged with the local governments hosting refugees in the
region to secure land for cultivation.
According to
data from the Uganda Comprehensive Refugee Responsive Portal, West Nile hosts
at least 729,735 refugees, the majority of whom are South Sudanese and
Congolese nationals, as of February 28, 2023.