Breaking

Religious Leaders Call for Dialogue, End of Persecution of Political Opponents

Politics
Human rights
Entebbe, Uganda
According to Sserwanda, they are undertaking advocacy to ensure that a credible and peaceful political process is delivered.
15 Apr 2023 14:41
Entebbe, Uganda
Politics Human rights
A cross section of the religious leaders at the retreat.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

A cross section of the religious leaders at the retreat.

Keywords

IRCU Premkier Robinah Nabbanja Religious leaders

Entities

IRCU United Nations Developement Programme, UNDP