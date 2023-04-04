Breaking

Religious Leaders, Christians Welcome West Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop

Religion
The news has been welcomed across the district with jubilation after years of demanding an independent diocese from the mother diocese of Ruwenzori.
04 Apr 2023 12:34
Religion
New Ruwenzori West Bishop Rev. Barnabas Tibaijuka
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

New Ruwenzori West Bishop Rev. Barnabas Tibaijuka

Keywords

West Ruwenzori Diocese

Entities

West Ruwenzori Diocese