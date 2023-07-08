District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
08 Jul ·
10:36
·
Fake Farm Inputs Affecting Nascent Crop Farming in Karamoja
08 Jul ·
08:47
·
Court Orders Don Zella to Deposit UGX 20M Security in Speke Apartments Burglary Case
08 Jul ·
07:45
·
Bukedea By- Election: Councilor Charged with Robbery, Assault of LC V Aspirant
08 Jul ·
07:37
·
Businessman Aponye's Accident Blamed on Over speeding, Lack of Warning Signs
07 Jul ·
03:21
·
Kiswahili More than Means of Communication
07 Jul ·
03:04
·
Moroto District Struggles to End Child Labour in Mining Sites
06 Jul ·
04:28
·
Christians Divided Over Disqualification of Bishop Elect
06 Jul ·
12:28
·
1,000 Kyangwali Evictees Vacate RDC’s Office
06 Jul ·
09:24
·
Ugandan Troops in Eastern DR Congo Under Evaluation for Peacekeeping Mission
06 Jul ·
08:50
·
Police Arrest Three, Recover Over 15 Suspected Stolen Vehicles
Residents Accuse Police of Laxity in Containing Machete Gang in Jinja City
Crime
Jinja, Uganda
08 Jul 2023
11:33
Jinja, Uganda
Wambuzi
Reacheal
Crime
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Entities
Bakali Isabirye
Bugembe
Elijah Musubi
Jinja
Joel Ntuyo
Leonard Kakungulu
Mafubira
Nakanyonyi
Northern division
Tom Kalumula
Wanyange
police authorities
Keywords
Smart Phone
area
arrest
cell
city
community policing
execute
health center
home
man
police
regional police
resident
security
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close