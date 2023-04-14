Breaking

Residents Boo Nankabirwa over Delayed Extension of Power to West Nile

Human rights
Business and finance
Northern
Arua City, Weatherhead Lane, Arua, Uganda
Jackson Atima, the member of parliament for Arua central division in Arua city, the absence of unreliable power has undermined industrial development in the region.
11 Apr 2023 18:11
Arua City, Weatherhead Lane, Arua, Uganda
Human rights Business and finance Northern
Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu,the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development giving his speech during the meeting with leader in West Nile
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu,the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development giving his speech during the meeting with leader in West Nile

Keywords

Electricity to West Nile Locals boo minister Nankabirwa