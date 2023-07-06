Close to 43 residents including men, women and children carried placards expressing their grievances with the government due to the continued closure of the health facility.

A mother with a protest placard.

Dozens of residents of Apaa Township stormed Amuru district headquarters on Tuesday demanding the immediate reopening of Apaa Health Centre II. Close to 43 residents including men, women and children carried placards expressing their grievances with the government due to the continued closure of the health facility.



Christopher Ocen, the head of the Village Health Team (VHTs) in Apaa Township led the protesters. They noted that the continued closure of the health center has adversely affected health services in the area since residents have to travel hundreds of kilometres.



Apaa Health Centre II, which serves more than 10,000 people from over ten villages in the area was closed on October 25, 2018 by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) personnel on th grounds that it was within the East Madi Wildlife reserve. It became operational in 2010.



Ocen said that they want the district health authorities to reopen Apaa Health Centre II immediately. Stella Alanyo from Luru sub-village, said that she had come to present her problems and the people of Apaa in regard to the ailing health conditions.



She disclosed that on Sunday a child in the area died of pneumonia due to the lack of better healthcare services and poor road networks resulting from the rainy season.



According to Alanyo, children and pregnant mothers are the ones suffering most yet no response from the government has been done to date. She said that she is saddened that none of the district leaders was present to address their issues.



The residents met with the Acting Amuru District Health Officer Dr. George Brown Oneka who implored them to wait for the district leaders on Wednesday as they were at that time engaged in official duties out of the district.