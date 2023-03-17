Breaking

Residents Want Hoima City Officials to Resign

Hoima, Uganda
It is alleged that the three approved the construction of a storied building on top of the condemned Cadam building along Old-Tooro Road in Hoima City in April 2022.
The condemned Cadam building in Hoima city,Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
