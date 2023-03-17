District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
16 Mar ·
10:35
·
Committee Selects Two Candidates for Luwero Bishop's Seat
16 Mar ·
09:29
·
Pastors Differ on Special Law Against Homosexuality
16 Mar ·
09:00
·
At 25 Years: UPE Stares at Drop outs, Rural-Urban Gap
16 Mar ·
08:35
·
KCCA Speaker, Councilors Seek Parliament Involvement in their Clash with Technical Staff
16 Mar ·
08:10
·
World Athletics Certifies Teryet High Altitude Stadium
15 Mar ·
11:53
·
Speaker Among Returns 500 Relief Iron Sheets Diverted From Karamoja
15 Mar ·
08:44
·
Education Reforms: Learners Demand Access to Smartphones
15 Mar ·
07:49
·
Commission Told to Reassess Policy on Compulsory Subjects at O-Level
14 Mar ·
04:47
·
Court Martial Frees South Sudan General
14 Mar ·
12:28
·
Museveni Concludes Algerian Visit With Call For Investment In Uganda
Residents Want Hoima City Officials to Resign
Crime
Hoima, Uganda
It is alleged that the three approved the construction of a storied building on top of the condemned Cadam building along Old-Tooro Road in Hoima City in April 2022.
17 Mar 2023
17:23
Hoima, Uganda
Okello
Emmanuel
Crime
The condemned Cadam building in Hoima city,Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Images
2
The condemned Cadam building in Hoima city,Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
Keywords
city clerk
city enginee
city officials
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close