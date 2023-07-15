Breaking

Bishop Ssebaggala Appointed Caretaker of Luweero Diocese

Luweero, Uganda
In his letter dated 14th July, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu appointed Rt. Rev James William Ssebaggala the retired Bishop of Mukono to serve as caretaker of the Luweero diocese with effect from Tuesday 18th July 2023 to 18th March 2024.
Retired Bishop Ssebaggala the newly appointed caretaker of Luwero Diocese

Luwero diocese