Accompanied by his wife, Tezira Ssebaggala, and daughter, Irene Nanteza, Bishop Ssebaggala arrived at Luwero Diocese around 9:30 am Tuesday to assume his new role as the caretaker bishop. He met with the pastoral staff of the diocese and had a meeting with retired Bishop Nsubuga.

Christians welcoming Retired Bishop James William Ssebaggala at Luwero Diocesan Offices