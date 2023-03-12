Breaking

Rev. Asiimwe Consecrated 6th North Kigezi Diocese Bishop

Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda
The Vice president, Jesicca Alupo, and Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the Minister for East African Community Affairs are among the government officials who attended the function.
12 Mar 2023 12:07
Arch-Bishop Kazimba Mugalu introducting Asiimwe as the new Bishop of North Kigezi (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
Arch-Bishop Kazimba Mugalu introducting Asiimwe as the new Bishop of North Kigezi (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)