The contractor for the airport construction works, a joint venture of Israeli-British firms, Shikun & Binui International-SBI/Colas limited halted the construction works at the airport a month ago following government’s failure to allocate them more 126 billion shillings to complete the remaining works.
Construction
works at Hoima international airport have
resumed, a month after the contractor halted construction works citing a lack of
funding from the government.
The
contractor for the airport construction works, a joint venture of Israeli-British
firms, Shikun & Binui International-SBI/Colas limited halted the
construction works at the airport in February following the government’s failure to
allocate them more than 126 billion Shillings to complete the remaining works.
During a field visit at the airport In February, State Minister for
Works Fred Byamukama said that the government was investigating the
contractor for
allegedly exaggerating prices for some construction materials meant for
the
construction of the airport. He said the contractor is suspected to be
conniving with some top government officials to swindle money meant for
the
construction of the airport.
He
added that the contractor under unclear circumstances demanded extra 126
billion Shillings from the government to complete works at the
airport yet the government had cleared two hundred sixty-four million Euros needed by the contractor for the
entire project. Byamukama said that the government was negotiating with the contractor but would
consider terminating the contract if negotiations did not yield.
Amos
Muriisa, the communications manager at SBC told URN that the funds were needed to complete the control tower and other operations
at the airport. However, he told URN on Friday that the contractor and government reached a consensus to resume work and is optimistic that they will meet the set deadline and hand over the airport to the government by June.
//Cue
in; “we received a…
Cue
out…are working normally.”//
The
USD 309 million Airport financed by Standard Chartered Bank will have a
capacity of accommodating four cargo planes at ago, a fire station, an apron, a
control tower, accommodation facilities for the workers and Parallel
Runways, a Taxiway, air rescue firefighting house, power substation house,
communications and navigation systems, perimeter fence and air-ground
illumination system among others.
Construction
of the runway, which is 3.5 kilometres long and 45 meters wide is 98 complete,
while the cargo terminal building, the limited-capacity passenger terminal
building, the air rescue firefighting house, the power substation house and the air-ground lighting system are all between 89 to 90 per cent complete.
The
Airport is one of the key support infrastructures for the next course of the
fast-paced activities leading to commercial oil production. Currently works at
the airport stands at 89 per cent. Construction
works at the airport commenced in April 2018 and are expected to be completed in
June this year.