Breaking

Security Guard Arrested for Shooting Lira Town College Student

Security
Education
Crime
Town College, Lira, Uganda
Francis Odom, a security guard attached to SGA Security Group allegedly shot Morris Odongo, a 19-year- old student on Tuesday.
13 Apr 2023 11:13
Town College, Lira, Uganda
Security Education Crime
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Entities

Lira Town College

Keywords

Security Guard, Lover Arrested Over Attempted Murder of Lira Town College Student