Josephine Angucia, the west Nile region police spokesperson explains that the guns were recovered with the help of security informers who tipped them about existence of the illegal guns in the area. According to Angucia, they believe the guns could have been sneaked from the neighbouring South Sudan or Democratic republic of Congo through the porous borders.
SP Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson
