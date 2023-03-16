Breaking

Security Operatives Recover Two Guns In Maracha

Josephine Angucia, the west Nile region police spokesperson explains that the guns were recovered with the help of security informers who tipped them about existence of the illegal guns in the area. According to Angucia, they believe the guns could have been sneaked from the neighbouring South Sudan or Democratic republic of Congo through the porous borders.
SP Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson
SP Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson

