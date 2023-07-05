Breaking

Seven Headteachers Wanted for Failing to Account for UPE Funds

Local government
Luweero, Uganda
The said money was released by the government in the 2020/21 financial year to purchase scholastic materials, handle emergency expenditures, facilitate co-curricular activities, administration and school management.
03 Jul 2023 14:56
Luweero, Uganda
Local government
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Entities

District Public Accounts Committee Rewards and Sanction committee universal primary education

Keywords

Mismanagement of funds