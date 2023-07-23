Breaking

Shea Nut Protectors Call for Mass Replanting

Northern
Business and finance
Environment
Despite the protections, shea trees are still cut down on a large scale and are now on the verge of extinction due to indiscriminate cutting for charcoal.
23 Jul 2023 07:32
Northern Business and finance Environment
Shea nut tree cut for charcoal
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Shea nut tree cut for charcoal