Police said the suspects were arrested from Mpumudde zone from where they had been recording pornographic and sex videos and streaming live sessions, which they submitted to donors for funding. They were allegedly found with 192 Sackets of Lubricants, shirts and stags with LGBTQ Logos, a metallic banner of peace and comfort with the LGBTQ flag.

The suspects arrive at Jinja court. Photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.