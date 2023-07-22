Breaking

Soldier Who Killed 2 Colleagues Charged with Murder, Remanded

Court
Crime
Fort Portal, Uganda
The seven member court martial led by Lt Col Benon Besigye heard that on the night of July 14 Avugo Lomilo shot and killed Private Richard Anyoro and Sgt Albert Tony Ochen , and attempted to murder five of his other colleagues at Muhooti Barracks.
22 Jul 2023 10:59
IMG-20230721-WA0088
Images 1

IMG-20230721-WA0088