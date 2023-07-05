Stephen Olebe, the Soroti District Council Speaker said that the councilors are still against the council’s decision to relocate the district headquarters to Katine.

Soroti District Council Speaker leaves the Council venue at Katine Sub County Hq.

Audio 3 Your browser does not support the audio element. Ekuu Your browser does not support the audio element. Olebe Your browser does not support the audio element. Salim

A section of Soroti District councilors on Thursday boycotted the laying of the budget in protest against the relocation of the district headquarters to Katine Sub County.



The council meeting that was held under tents in Katine Sub County headquarters was attended by 14 out of 29 councilors.



Stephen Olebe, the Soroti District Council Speaker said that the councilors are still against the council’s decision to relocate the district headquarters to Katine.



// cue in “Members are not…



Cue out…law allows that?”//



The decision to relocate the district headquarters follows the elevation of Soroti Municipality to city status in 2020. The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka advised the mother districts to pass their immovable assets to the new cities, relinquish their headquarters, and establish new headquarters in different areas.



But the new location of the headquarters became contentious, forcing the district to undertake feasibility studies on the two proposed sites (Katine and Dakabela in Arapai sub-county) for the headquarters.



Although the feasibility study recommended that Arubela in Dakabela, Arapai was central to all the sub-counties, a section of councilors objected, forcing the Speaker of Council to subject the matter to voting by secret ballot. After the voting, Katine was voted by the majority of councilors; 19 out of 27 councilors.



Simon Peter Edoru Ekuu, the Soroti LCV Chairperson says that they cannot reverse the decision of the council to satisfy a few selfish individuals.



// cue in “We had a small…



Cue out…being budget laying.”//



Salim Kumakech, the Soroti Resident District Commissioner says that some of the councilors have prioritized personal gains at the expense of their voters.



//Cue in “The attendance…



Cue out…money from where?”//



During the groundbreaking for the construction of the new district headquarters in Katine early this month, some of the councilors led by Bob Owiny petitioned the office of the Inspectorate General of Government- IGG to halt the activity.



The IGG in Soroti later summoned the district engineers for questioning, something that prompted Edoru to storm the IGG’s office. This caused a scuffle forcing the Police to fire live bullets to disperse crowds that had formed around the IGG’s office.



According to the feasibility report conducted for the Soroti district headquarters, Katine has 102 acres of land while Arapai, which was recommended by the technocrats has 50 acres of land distributed in different parishes.



However, Katine Sub County is far from other sub-counties like Aukot, Gweri, and Awaliwal compared to Arapai, which was approximately central to all.