In the proposed budget estimates for the next financial year, central government is expected to transfer 23.23 Billion Shillings, constituting 79.0 per cent; discretionary transfers 3.5 Billion Shillings, representing 12.0 per cent and other government transfers 1.2 Billion Shillings, representing 4.1 per cent.
Soroti district has presented a budget of UGX. 29.3 billion
for the financial year 2023/2024. The new budget estimates are less than the
current financial year budget of UGX. 30.1 billion.
The district has also planned local revenue collections of
638.2 Million Shillings, representing 2.1 percent and expects donor funding amounting
to 766 Million Shillings, representing 2.6 per cent.
In the budget estimates, education takes a lion share with
11.7 Billion Shillings, followed by administration with 4.17 Billion Shillings
and health with 4.09 Billion Shillings. Trade and natural resources department
are the least funded among the district priorities with 14.02 and 37.48 Million
Shillings respectively.
Simon Eyangu, the Secretary for Finance, Planning, Administration
and Investment says that the new budget estimates are subject to changes as the
district expects more Indicative Planning Figures- IPFS from the Ministry of
Finance.
He added that the new budget, when approved in May is expected
to facilitate the construction of phase 2 of the district headquarters in
Katine, recruit staff, construct wards and classrooms in different sub counties
and drill at least five boreholes among other interventions.
“Of the proposed local revenue, income is mainly expected
from the sale of non- productive government assets, land fees, market fees,
business licenses, local service tax among others,” he said.
According to the budget performance report for the current financial
year, Soroti district received 14.6 Billion Shillings, representing 48.5 per
cent from the government conditional and non- conditional grants’ transfers by the
end of December which marks the end of second quarter of the financial year.
In local revenue, the district realized 134.7 Million
Shillings representing 18.2 per cent of the 738 Million Shillings budgeted. The
district also realized 219.5 Million Shillings from the donor funding, representing
28.6% of the expected 766.6 Million Shillings captured in the budget.
Simon Peter Edoru Ekuu says that the new IPFS are affecting
health, community based services, natural resources among others. He, however,
expects new changes in the IPFS.
Meanwhile, Soroti City Council failed to lay its budget on Thursday
after the protest from councilors who accused the city authorities of delaying
to communicate council business. Peter Eyou, the Councilor representing Opiyai
Ward said that they were given notice of council meeting on Tuesday when some
members had traveled for other engagements.
The district councils are required by law, to lay their budgets
by March 30 every year and approval of the same by May 31 as per the revised
government regulations through the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic
Development.