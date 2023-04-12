Breaking

South Sudan Blames Currency Woes on Uganda, US

Business and finance
East Africa
"The increase in prices of imported goods elsewhere and major trading partners like Uganda whose prices rose by more than 50% in January, have a strong bearing on food prices in the markets in Juba," BoSS Governor Damian says.
11 Apr 2023 18:31
Business and finance East Africa
In 2021, Juba introduced the 1,000 pound note as inflation sored
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

In 2021, Juba introduced the 1,000 pound note as inflation sored