Speaker Among Returns 500 Relief Iron Sheets Diverted From Karamoja

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has returned 500 iron sheets diverted from Karamoja to the disaster management stores under the Office of the Prime Minister - OPM.



Speaker Among made the announcement during plenary sitting on Wednesday.



Among was implicated alongside other senior ministers for wrongfully benefiting from over 12,000 iron sheets destined for Karamoja region under the affirmative action programme.



Pressure has been piling up on the wrongful beneficiaries of the iron sheets which were being distributed by the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs headed by Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu who has since admitted mismanagement of the consignment.



A disburse voucher from the OPM indicated that Among received 500 pieces of iron sheets which she disputed ever requesting for but later directed that the iron sheets were distributed to government aided schools in her constituency in Bukedea District.



She revealed to legislators that she already purchased the 500 iron sheets and directed her personal assistant to return them to the OPM stores to demonstrate transparency and accountability on her side.



John Baptist Nambeshe, the Manjiya County in Bududa district observed that the decision taken by the Speaker shows remorsefulness for the illegality committed and implored all other wrongful beneficiaries of the relief item to do the same.



Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda amused the House after he expressed concern why some of the Ministers such as Prime Minister, Robinnah Nabbanja who received 3,000 iron sheets have not yet been arrested by the police.



Other Ministers faulted for benefiting from the relief iron sheets include; Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, his deputies Henry Musasizi and Amos Lugolobi, the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Denis Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip and Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister of East Africa Community Affairs.



In December 2021, Parliament passed a 39 billion Shillings supplementary budget to support livelihood programmes in Karamoja. Out of the money, 22 billion was to purchase goats and five billion for procuring 100,000 iron sheets but them items have largely been mismanaged.



The Inspectorate of Government - IG, the police and Parliament's Committee on Presidential Affairs are already investigating the iron sheets saga. Already the lawmakers under their umbrella Karamoja Parliamentary Group - KPG have moved a motion in Parliament seeking a resolution of the House to censure Minister Kitutu and her junior Agnes Nandutu for corruption and incompetence.