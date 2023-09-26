Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php on line 43
Speaker Among Returns 500 Relief Iron Sheets Diverted From Karamoja

Speaker Among made the announcement during plenary sitting on Wednesday after she was implicated alongside other senior ministers for wrongfully benefitting from over 12,000 iron sheets destined for Karamoja region under the affirmative action programme.
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

Audio 3

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has returned 500 iron sheets diverted from Karamoja to the disaster management stores under the Office of the Prime Minister - OPM.

Speaker Among made the announcement during plenary sitting on Wednesday.

Among was implicated alongside other senior ministers for wrongfully benefiting from over 12,000 iron sheets destined for Karamoja region under the affirmative action programme.

Pressure has been piling up on the wrongful beneficiaries of the iron sheets which were being distributed by the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs headed by Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu who has since admitted mismanagement of the consignment.

A disburse voucher from the OPM indicated that Among received 500 pieces of iron sheets which she disputed ever requesting for but later directed that the iron sheets were distributed to government aided schools in her constituency in Bukedea District.

She revealed to legislators that she already purchased the 500 iron sheets and directed her personal assistant to return them to the OPM stores to demonstrate transparency and accountability on her side.

John Baptist Nambeshe, the Manjiya County in Bududa district observed that the decision taken by the Speaker shows remorsefulness for the illegality committed and implored all other wrongful beneficiaries of the relief item to do the same.

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda amused the House after he expressed concern why some of the Ministers such as Prime Minister, Robinnah Nabbanja who received 3,000 iron sheets have not yet been arrested by the police.

Other Ministers faulted for benefiting from the relief iron sheets include; Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, his deputies Henry Musasizi and Amos Lugolobi, the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Denis Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip and Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister of East Africa Community Affairs.

In December 2021, Parliament passed a 39 billion Shillings supplementary budget to support livelihood programmes in Karamoja. Out of the money, 22 billion was to purchase goats and five billion for procuring 100,000 iron sheets but them items have largely been mismanaged.

The Inspectorate of Government - IG, the police and Parliament's Committee on Presidential Affairs are already investigating the iron sheets saga. Already the lawmakers under their umbrella Karamoja Parliamentary Group - KPG have moved a motion in Parliament seeking a resolution of the House to censure Minister Kitutu and her junior Agnes Nandutu for corruption and incompetence.

Ochola O. Dominic

Journalist

Ochola's journalism career begun from Radio King 90.2 FM in Gulu around 2009, and Radio Rupiny 95.7 Fm under Vision Group in 2012. He also reported for Mighty Fire 91.5 Fm, Kitgum in 2015 before joining Wizarts Foundation in 2017.

He has been reporting for Uganda Radio Network (URN) since 2017 before being posted as Bureau Chief Kitgum, and latr Gulu between 2018 - 2021. Currently, he reports from Parliament.

