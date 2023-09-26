Speaker Among Returns 500 Relief Iron Sheets Diverted From Karamoja

Speaker Among made the announcement during plenary sitting on Wednesday after she was implicated alongside other senior ministers for wrongfully benefitting from over 12,000 iron sheets destined for Karamoja region under the affirmative action programme.
The Speaker of Parliament
Anita Among has returned 500 iron sheets diverted from Karamoja to the disaster management stores under the Office of the Prime Minister - OPM.
Speaker Among made the
announcement during plenary sitting on Wednesday.
Among was implicated alongside
other senior ministers for wrongfully benefiting from over 12,000 iron sheets
destined for Karamoja region under the affirmative action programme.
Pressure has been piling
up on the wrongful beneficiaries of the iron sheets which were being
distributed by the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs headed by Dr. Mary Goretti
Kitutu who has since admitted mismanagement of the consignment.
A disburse voucher from the OPM indicated that Among received
500 pieces of iron sheets which she disputed ever requesting for but later directed that the iron sheets were distributed to government aided schools
in her constituency in Bukedea District.
She revealed to legislators that she already purchased the 500 iron sheets and directed her personal assistant to return them to the OPM stores to demonstrate transparency and accountability on her side.
John Baptist Nambeshe, the Manjiya County in Bududa district
observed that the decision taken by the Speaker shows remorsefulness for the illegality
committed and implored all other wrongful beneficiaries of the relief item to
do the same.
Kira Municipality
Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda amused the House after he
expressed concern why some of the Ministers such as Prime Minister, Robinnah
Nabbanja who received 3,000 iron sheets have not yet been arrested by the police.
Other
Ministers faulted for benefiting from the relief iron sheets include; Matia
Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, his deputies Henry Musasizi and Amos
Lugolobi, the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Denis Hamson Obua, the Government
Chief Whip and Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister of East Africa Community Affairs.
In December 2021, Parliament passed a
39 billion Shillings supplementary budget to support livelihood programmes in
Karamoja. Out of the money, 22 billion was to purchase goats and five billion
for procuring 100,000 iron sheets but them items have largely been mismanaged.
The Inspectorate of Government - IG, the police and Parliament's
Committee on Presidential Affairs are already investigating the iron sheets
saga. Already the lawmakers under their umbrella Karamoja Parliamentary Group - KPG have moved a motion in Parliament
seeking a resolution of the House to censure Minister Kitutu and her junior
Agnes Nandutu for corruption and incompetence.
Ochola's journalism career begun from Radio King 90.2 FM in Gulu around 2009, and Radio Rupiny 95.7 Fm under Vision Group in 2012. He also reported for Mighty Fire 91.5 Fm, Kitgum in 2015 before joining Wizarts Foundation in 2017.
He has been reporting for Uganda Radio Network (URN) since 2017 before being posted as Bureau Chief Kitgum, and latr Gulu between 2018 - 2021. Currently, he reports from Parliament.