District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
11 Apr ·
06:03
·
IMF, World Bank Urge End to Ukraine War
10 Apr ·
08:18
·
Africa Debt Crises, Climate Financing to Dominate WB/IMF Meetings
09 Apr ·
02:13
·
Iron Sheets Saga, Anti- homosexuality Bill Dominate Easter Message
09 Apr ·
07:40
·
Security Recovers 31 Guns from Kraal in Moroto
09 Apr ·
07:31
·
Tooro Royal Family Seeks UGX 70M to Repair Music Organ
08 Apr ·
12:20
·
Christians Resume Prayers in Christ the King Church after Six Years of Expansion Works
08 Apr ·
08:48
·
Army, Gulu Elders Start Drive to End Deforestation, Fraudulent Land Sale
08 Apr ·
08:30
·
Leaders, Christians in Bunyoro pay Tribute to late Bishop Baharagate
08 Apr ·
07:53
·
LOP Promises No Retributions if They Assume Power
07 Apr ·
02:43
·
Pictorial: Christians Across the Country Observe Way of the Cross
Sport-Hunting Investor's Apaa Concession Nears Expiry Before Starting Operations
Tourism
Environment
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
Uganda Wildlife Officials acknowledge that Lake Albert Safaris Ltd, a private tourism investor, had indeed won a concession in East Madi Wildlife Reserve.
10 Apr 2023
17:18
Gulu, Uganda
Julius
Ocungi
Tourism
Environment
Northern
Uganda Wildlife Authority Communications Manager Bashir Hangi speaks during an engagement with the Media in Gulu City last week. Photo By Julius Ocungi
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Images
1
Uganda Wildlife Authority Communications Manager Bashir Hangi speaks during an engagement with the Media in Gulu City last week. Photo By Julius Ocungi
Entities
Bruce Martins Lake Albert Safaris Ltd Proprietor
Lake Albert Safaris Ltd
Uganda Wildlife Authority - UWA
Keywords
Disputed Apaa Land
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close