Breaking

State Minister For Planning Lugoloobi Arrested Over Iron Sheets Scandal

Court
Kampala, Uganda
The State Minister for Planning under the Finance Ministry Amos Lugoloobi has been arrested in relation to diversion of iron sheets for the vulnerable poor people of Karamoja.
14 Apr 2023 20:53
Kampala, Uganda
Court
Budget Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi presenting a report to parliament.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Budget Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi presenting a report to parliament.

Keywords

Amos Lugoloobi Iron Sheets Scandal Mary Gorreti Kitutu.