Breaking

State to Close Witness Submissions in Kwoyelo Trial

Court
Human rights
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
Kwoyelo is charged with 93 counts of charges of war crimes and crimes against Humanity he allegedly committed between 1993 and 2005 in Pabbo in Amuru District, Northern Uganda.
18 Apr 2023 08:21
Gulu, Uganda
Court Human rights Northern
Thomas Kwoyelo smiles in the dock during his trial hearing at Gulu High Court in Gulu City Last year.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Thomas Kwoyelo smiles in the dock during his trial hearing at Gulu High Court in Gulu City Last year.

Entities

International Crimes Division of the High Court ICD

Keywords

Thomas Kwoyelo Thomas Kwoyelo Former LRA Commander