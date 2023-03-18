Breaking

Stray Elephants Destroy Gardens in Kasese

More than 20 acres of bananas, maize, and potatoes were destroyed. Farmers say the attacks by stray animals are compounding the food insecurity brought about by poor harvesting seasons.
18 Mar 2023 07:49
