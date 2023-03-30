Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Thursday that the students and staff were released on Wednesday evening. He said that the suspects were charged with inciting violence and malicious damage as the students stoned and smashed windows of the Hoima City central police station during the protests.
Police fire teargas to disperse the rowdy students of Winners SS at Hoima boma grounds on Wednesday evening.
