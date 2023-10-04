Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach to be Buried on Saturday

The release of the burial program comes two days after the High Court ruled ordered that Justice Arach-Amoko be buried in Nebbi District.

Justice Stella Arach Amoko has been judge of the Supreme court of Uganda.

The late Justice Stella Arach Amoko will be buried on Saturday at Jukiya Hill Ward Juba Village in Nebbi district.



According to the funeral program announced by the Judiciary on Thursday, the cortege will depart from Kampala to Nebbi District on Friday for a special Joint District Council session at Nebbi District Council Hall to honor her works. The body will then be taken to the ancestral place for an overnight vigil.



On Saturday, there will be a requiem Mass at Caritas Grounds and later burial.



The release of the burial program comes two days after the High Court ruled ordered that Justice Arach-Amoko be buried in Nebbi District.



The ruling stems from a petition, in which the children and the deceased’s siblings sought an order restraining the Government and Ambassador Idule Amoko from receiving, transporting, and burying Stella Arach Amoko in Adjumani District.



On Wednesday, the family of Ambassador James Idule-Amoko said that they had accepted the court ruling. Ambassador Amoko regretted the events that happened after the passing of Justice Arach, describing it as a rude awakening for the family and for the Madi Community.



Arach died aged 69 years at Nakasero Hospital. She had served the government for a combined total of 44 years.



