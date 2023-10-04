Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach to be Buried on Saturday

The release of the burial program comes two days after the High Court ruled ordered that Justice Arach-Amoko be buried in Nebbi District.
Justice Stella Arach Amoko has been judge of the Supreme court of Uganda.
The late
Justice Stella Arach Amoko will be buried on Saturday at Jukiya Hill Ward
Juba Village in Nebbi district.
According to the funeral program announced by the Judiciary on Thursday, the
cortege will depart from Kampala to Nebbi District on Friday
for a special Joint District Council session at Nebbi District Council Hall
to honor her works. The body will then be taken to the ancestral place for an
overnight vigil.
On Saturday, there will be a requiem Mass at Caritas Grounds and later burial.
The release of the burial program comes two days after the High Court ruled
ordered that Justice Arach-Amoko be buried in Nebbi District.
The ruling stems from a petition, in which the children and the deceased’s
siblings sought an order restraining the Government and Ambassador Idule Amoko
from receiving, transporting, and burying Stella Arach Amoko in Adjumani
District.
On Wednesday,
the family of Ambassador James Idule-Amoko said that they had accepted the court
ruling. Ambassador Amoko regretted the events
that happened after the passing of Justice Arach, describing it as a rude
awakening for the family and for the Madi Community.
Arach died aged 69 years at Nakasero Hospital. She
had served the government for a combined total of 44 years.
Deprecated
: trim(): Passing null to parameter #1 ($string) of type string is deprecated in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php
on line 759
Deprecated
: trim(): Passing null to parameter #1 ($string) of type string is deprecated in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php
on line 766