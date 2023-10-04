Supreme Mufti Decries Killings

Speaking during the Eid-al Adha prayers in Kibuli, Galabuzi said that there is an increase in the killings which has caused uncertainty among the citizens. He asked security agencies to investigate and release reports about the killings.
The Supreme
Mufti, Sheik Muhammad Galabuzi has decried the recent killings in different
parts of the country.
Speaking during
the Eid-al Adha prayers in Kibuli, Galabuzi said that the killings have caused uncertainty among the citizens. He asked security
agencies to investigate and release reports about the killings.
//Cue in: “Nolwekyo tukubiriza abantu….
Cue out: “…eyo
muberenga mugilondola”//
On June 16th,
44 people were killed in Kasese District when suspected Allied Democratic
Force-ADF rebels attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School.
Last week,
five people from the same family were hacked to death in Masaka District and
last month,
more than 10 people died in separate shootings.
After the
Eid prayers, the Muslim faithful were hosted at the home of the Titular head of
Muslims in Uganda Prince Kassim Nakibinge.
Nakibinge appealed
to security personnel to be vigilant, and, provide enough security to all
citizens. Nakibinge says the country has sufficient resources to protect the population but they are misused.
//Cue in: "May Allah rest....
Cue
out: ...peace and harmony.
The Lord
Mayor for Kampala Erias Lukwago decried the continued illegal arrests of people
on trumped-up charges and leaving those who have committed crimes to walk scot-free.
Lukwago cited one of his staff at Kampala Capital City Authority Umar Magara was allegedly
arrested by security personnel and charged with terrorism.
//Cue in: "Bamulese wiki ewedde...
Cue out:
oguli haramu gukome"//
Sheikh
Ishaaq Mutengu questioned the manner in which security personnel arrests
people without summoning them first to police stations. Sheikh
Mutengu also asked the police to stop brutalizing people during arrests.
He decried the inflation in the country and law enforcement officers who harass hawkers struggling to earn a living.
At Nakivubo Blue Primary School, Makindye Mayor Ali
Nganda Mulyanyama said that the manner in which Muslims are arrested is illegal and uncalled for.
Mulyanyama also said that Muslims detained in prisons be produced in courts of
law and the Director of Public Prosecution expedites investigations.
Last month raided the Tula Rehabilitation Home of Sheik
Mohammed Yunus Kamoga. In the video that was circulating on social media,
police officers were seen kicking, and slapping youths who were found at Kamoga's
home.
The police claimed that Sheik Kamoga was training the youth in Sharia law at the Rehabilitation
center.
The Minister for Internal Affairs, Kahinda Otafiire who attended the prayers condemned the attack on the Sheik
Kamoga’s home. He also said that the government arrests suspected criminals regardless
of religion or tribe.
Otafiire
called on Muslims to be united and avoid discrimination in beliefs depending on
the teachings of Islam.
In Kabale
District, the District Kadhi, Sheikh Khabu Lule condemned rampant killings
linked to terrorist groups.
Preaching on
Wednesday during Eid al aduha celebrations at Kirigime Mosque in Kabale District,
Lule described the killings as evil and inhuman.
Lule said that
the Islamic religion does not condone any kind of killing, but instead encourages
unity.
Lule also
expressed concern over case backlog in courts.
At Wandegeya
Mosque, Sheikh Mohammed Kizza Kasule, the Imam was concerned about the low
numbers of Ugandan Muslims, who go to Mecca for pilgrimage.
Visiting the
Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is one of five pillars of the Muslim faith. According
to Kasule unlike Tanzania which took up to 4.000 pilgrims, Uganda had 1,500.
According to
Kasule, some years ago, Uganda took 3,000 pilgrims.
“In
sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria always tops the list, taking tens of thousands, but
though in Uganda the numbers keep on increasing every year they are still few
with our best being 1,500 the highest the country has ever taken is 3,000 and
that was during president Amin’s reign,” he says.
He
attributed the low numbers to financial constraints and the laxity among the
Muslim faithful.
“This time
they paid over 20 million shillings, which is quite high, for an ordinary
Ugandan to spend on a non-profiteering activity, but this fifth pillar of our
faith, and its importance shouldn’t be taken for granted,” Kasule explained.
Kasule also
cautioned Muslims to always follow the Islamic teaching because these are the
only way to eternity.
He also
reminded them that the Idd Adha celebration is a time to strengthen
relationships among themselves, as well as with the non-Muslims.