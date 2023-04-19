Breaking

Suspected Karamojong Warriors Kill LCII, LCI Chairperson in Kotido

Security
Crime
Kotido district, Uganda
The deceased are Bodmas Lokwii, the LCII Chairperson of Rikitae Parish, and Richard Lokwii the LCI of Nawapeot village.
19 Apr 2023 17:23
UPDF Spokesman Isaac Oware
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Images 1

UPDF Spokesman Isaac Oware

Keywords

In a foiled cattle raid mission One warrior shot dead Panyangara community kraal joint security operations

Entities

Joint Security Forces