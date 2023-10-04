Suspected Robber Kills Man in Luwero

Enos Wamala, a resident of the Kiwogozi Zone in Luwero town was allegedly killed on Wednesday.

Muwanguzi Karen (in the middle) holding the portrait of her father Enos Wamala who was stabbed to death

The Police in Luwero town are hunting for a suspected robber who attacked and stabbed to death a man who was taking his wife to a clinic.



Enos Wamala, a resident of the Kiwogozi Zone in Luwero town was allegedly killed on Wednesday.



Rehema Nansamba, the widow explains that she experienced a severe toothache at midnight and asked her husband to accompany her to a local clinic.



Nansamba adds that on the way to the clinic, they met a young man who asked them for money but they ignored him. She adds that the unidentified man followed them and stabbed the husband to death.



She says that she sounded an alarm which attracted a nurse and neighbor but the robber fled.



// Cue in: “Kuba endulu…



Cue out;….naggwa.’’//



Jimmy Ssemayanja, the Vice Chairperson of Kiwogozi zone says that residents rushed to rescue Wamala, but they found him dead. Ssemayanja says that they suspect Wamala attempted to fight the robber who in turn stabbed him to death.



Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that Policemen arrived at the scene but the suspected killer had fled. He says that the body was transferred to the mortuary at Luwero Hospital for postmortem and the hunt for the killer is ongoing.



//Cue in: “We received….



Cue out;…him arrested.’’//



Luganda Bite



// Cue in: “Nga bakyatambula…



Cue out;…ebisingako awo.’’//



Wamala has left eight children and the youngest is two months old.



According to the Luwero Crime report, at least 58 homicide cases were reported in 2022 and the district ranked in eighth position with the highest number of cases across the country.



