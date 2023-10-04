Suspected Robber Kills Man in Luwero

The Police
in Luwero town are hunting for a suspected robber who attacked and stabbed to
death a man who was taking his wife to a clinic.
Enos Wamala,
a resident of the Kiwogozi Zone in Luwero town was allegedly killed on Wednesday.
Rehema Nansamba, the widow explains that she experienced a severe toothache at
midnight and asked her husband to accompany her to a local clinic.
Nansamba adds that on the way to the clinic, they met a young man who asked
them for money but they ignored him. She adds that the unidentified man followed
them and stabbed the husband to death.
She says
that she sounded an alarm which attracted a nurse and neighbor but the
robber fled.
Jimmy Ssemayanja, the Vice Chairperson of Kiwogozi zone says that residents
rushed to rescue Wamala, but they found him dead. Ssemayanja
says that they suspect Wamala attempted to fight the robber who in turn
stabbed him to death.
Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police
Spokesperson says that Policemen arrived at the scene but the suspected killer
had fled. He says that the body was transferred to the mortuary at Luwero Hospital for postmortem and the hunt for the killer is ongoing.
Wamala has left eight children and the youngest is two months old.
According to the Luwero Crime report, at least 58 homicide cases were reported
in 2022 and the district ranked in eighth position with the highest number of
cases across the country.