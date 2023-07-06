District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
06 Jul ·
12:28
·
1,000 Kyangwali Evictees Vacate RDC’s Office
06 Jul ·
09:24
·
Ugandan Troops in Eastern DR Congo Under Evaluation for Peacekeeping Mission
06 Jul ·
08:50
·
Police Arrest Three, Recover Over 15 Suspected Stolen Vehicles
06 Jul ·
08:37
·
Kasese School Attack: Three More Bodies Handed Over to Families
06 Jul ·
08:16
·
Courts Begin Dismissing Poorly Filed Cases through Online Filing System
06 Jul ·
07:58
·
Court Fines Lawyer Bateyo UGX 26M, Co-accused Get 10-Year-Jail-Term
06 Jul ·
07:39
·
Boat Capsizes on Lake Victoria, Five Feared Dead
05 Jul ·
04:42
·
New Generation Consuming Less Booze Than Parents-Research
05 Jul ·
02:54
·
Kapchorwa Residents Express Concerns Over Secondary Split of Cracked Rock
05 Jul ·
02:33
·
Ugandan Drivers Protest Over Impounded Maize Trucks in South Sudan
Teacher Arrested for Alleged Theft of School Food Items in Napak
Education
Crime
Napak District, Uganda
The teacher, identified as Emmanuel Longok landed himself into trouble when the community spotted him picking food items from the school stores and loading them on his motorcycle on Saturday.
04 Jul 2023
12:30
Napak District, Uganda
Godfrey
Eyoku
Education
Crime
Emmanuel Longok, with the exhibits he was caught loading on the motor cycle.
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Images
1
Emmanuel Longok, with the exhibits he was caught loading on the motor cycle.
Keywords
In Napak district
Nabok community primary school
stealing food items for pupils
teacher arrested
Entities
Ministry of Education & Sports
Napak District Local Government
World Food Program (WFP)
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close