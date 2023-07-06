He blames the power distributors UMEME for delaying to remove the wire from the road even after being called by the community members 2 hours before the incident.
A primary six pupil of Infant Preparatory School has been electrocuted in Kisanga B Nyamwamba Division
of Kasese Municipality.
Julia Biira a 16-year-old
girl, reportedly stepped on a live electric wire that had fell down following heavy rains.
Philimon Misika, the
deceased’s father said his daughter was returning from Mawa market where her mother had sent her to buy some food when she stepped on a live wire and
died on the spot.
He blames the power
distributors UMEME for delaying to remove the electric wires from the road even
after being called by the community members a couple of hours before the
incident.
Isiah Mumbere an eyewitness, said they saw sparks the moment Biira stepped on the wire and
they could not do anything to save her.
Efforts to pick a comment from the local police
and UMEME officials were still futile by the time of filling this story.
The body has been
taken to Kasese Municipality Health Centre III mortuary for postmortem.
