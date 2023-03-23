Breaking

Temporary Driving Licensing Centre Opens in Lira

Top story
Business and finance
Science and technology
Northern
Lira City East Division, Lira, Uganda
Brian Matsiko, the ICT Officer in charge of the Uganda Driver Licensing System at the Ministry explained that the mobile centre will only operate for a short while as the ministry organizes to set up a permanent centre in Lira.
21 Mar 2023 07:42
Lira City East Division, Lira, Uganda
Business and finance Science and technology Northern
Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner receiving his driving license from Dr. Jane Aceng Ocero during the launch.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 2

Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner receiving his driving license from Dr. Jane Aceng Ocero during the launch.

Entities

Lira United Motorcycle Boda-boda Association (LUMBA)

Keywords

Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) Temporary Driving Licensing System Opened in Lira