A section of Ocea Primary school in Uriama sub county Terego district (Courtesy Photo)

Officials in Terego and Madi Okollo districts are embroiled in dispute over the ownership of three primary schools.



The affected schools are Ocea Primary school, Odobu primary school all in Uriama sub county and Ariwa primary school in Odupi sub county Terego district.



The dispute arises out of a decision by the ministry of education and sports to send capitation grants for the three affected schools through Madi Okollo district as opposed to the previous arrangement where their grants were sent through Terego district.



Sunday Ayikoru, Terego district vice LC 5 chairperson explains that due to the unresolved border dispute, some officials have taken advantage of the situation to attempt to curve the affected primary school into Madi Okollo and yet the schools are located in Terego district.



She further notes that it is unfortunate that the capitation grants for the affected school is paid through Madi Okollo district and yet the teachers in three schools are paid salary by Terego district local government.



Benson Otim, the chief administrative officer for Terego district confirmed that the three schools have not been receiving capitation grant for the past three quarters of the current financial year. According to Otim although he wrote a letter to the ministry of education over the anomaly, his office has not received any feedback.



But, Ismail Drabe, the district chairperson for Madi Okollo has dismissed allegations that the decision by the ministry of education and sports to send capitation grants for the three affected schools through Madi Okollo district is a plot to grab the three schools from Terego district.



“We don’t have issues with Terego district," he affirmed. "We are one people. We are waiting for the ministry of Lands to solve the dispute.”



Shem Ovua, the Terego district education officer told Uganda Radio Network that when they opened their Program Budgeting System (PBS) for budget allocation for this year, they found three new schools which were formally under Terego district added into their system.



Madi Okollo and Terego districts which were curved out of the greater Arua district became operational at the beginning of the 2019/2020 financial year and July 01, 2020 respectively.



For long, the two districts have been embroiled in a dispute at Uriama and Rigbo sub counties with each claiming, Ocea Market and Quiver secondary school is located within its territory, a conflict which is yet to be resolved.



