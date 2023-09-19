The dispute arises out of a decision by the ministry of education and sports to send capitation grants for the three affected schools through Madi Okollo district as opposed to the previous arrangement where their grants were sent through Terego district.
Sunday Ayikoru, Terego district
vice LC 5 chairperson explains that due to the unresolved border dispute, some
officials have taken advantage of the situation to attempt to curve the affected primary
school into Madi Okollo and yet the schools are located in Terego district.
She further notes that it is unfortunate
that the capitation grants for the affected school is paid through Madi Okollo
district and yet the teachers in three schools are paid salary by Terego
district local government.
Benson Otim, the chief
administrative officer for Terego district confirmed that the three schools
have not been receiving capitation grant for the past three quarters of the
current financial year. According to Otim although he wrote a letter to the
ministry of education over the anomaly, his office has not received any
feedback.
But, Ismail Drabe, the district
chairperson for Madi Okollo has dismissed allegations that the decision by the
ministry of education and sports to send capitation grants for the three
affected schools through Madi Okollo district is a plot to grab the three
schools from Terego district.
“We don’t have issues with Terego
district," he affirmed. "We are one people. We are waiting for the ministry of Lands to solve
the dispute.”
Shem Ovua, the Terego district
education officer told Uganda Radio Network that when they opened their Program
Budgeting System (PBS) for budget allocation for this year, they found three new
schools which were formally under Terego district added into their system.
Madi Okollo and Terego districts which
were curved out of the greater Arua district became operational at the
beginning of the 2019/2020 financial year and July 01, 2020 respectively.
For long, the two districts have
been embroiled in a dispute at Uriama and Rigbo sub counties with each
claiming, Ocea Market and Quiver secondary school is located within its territory,
a conflict which is yet to be resolved.