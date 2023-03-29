Breaking

The Scramble for Bugoma Forest: Aggrieved Residents Prefer NFA Alliance

Environment
Human rights
Business and finance
Kikube, Uganda
Jackson Ndayambagye, a resident of Rwembaaho village, says that they got confused when they saw Hoima Sugar claiming a protected forest reserve, and then the mention of the kingdom.
27 Mar 2023 14:06
Kikube, Uganda
Environment Human rights Business and finance
Gone! Residents say they farm on the land stealthly for fear of arrest
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 8

Gone! Residents say they farm on the land stealthly for fear of arrest