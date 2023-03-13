District
Three Murdered In Albertine Region
Crime
Kiryandongo, Uganda
The three people were murdered on Sunday. In one of the incidents, Sunday Jino 35, a resident of Bweyale town council in Kiryandongo was waylaid by unknown assailants who hacked him to death.
13 Mar 2023
16:46
Kiryandongo, Uganda
Okello
Emmanuel
Crime
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the murders to URN.
Keywords
Murder
mob
theif
