Three Murdered In Albertine Region

Crime
Kiryandongo, Uganda
The three people were murdered on Sunday. In one of the incidents, Sunday Jino 35, a resident of Bweyale town council in Kiryandongo was waylaid by unknown assailants who hacked him to death.
13 Mar 2023 16:46
Kiryandongo, Uganda
Crime
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the murders to URN.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Images 1

Keywords

Murder mob theif