Breaking

Three Security Operatives Arrested for Soliciting USD 10,000 Bribe to Aid Illegal Gold Trade

Security
Business and finance
Crime
Vurra, Arua, Uganda
Preliminary reports indicate that the accused, aided the entry of a yet-to-be-identified Congolese gold dealer to evade the Uganda Revenue Authority protocol at the border post on March 24, 2023.
10 Apr 2023 08:59
Vurra, Arua, Uganda
Security Business and finance Crime
Gold Bars belonging to the congolese dealer at Vurra Customs Border in Arua district recently
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Gold Bars belonging to the congolese dealer at Vurra Customs Border in Arua district recently

Keywords

Bribery Gold deal Vurra customs border point