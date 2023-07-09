Breaking

Thugs Break into Money Lending Office, Steals UGX 10Million

Crime
Security
Napak District, Uganda
Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto regional police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and cautioned the public against tampering with the crime scene.
09 Jul 2023 09:32
Napak District, Uganda
Crime Security
Michael Longole , Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Michael Longole , Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson

Entities

Uganda Police Force

Keywords

police in Napak stole ten million shilings thugs break into office two arrested