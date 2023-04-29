Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APO) in Kampala. He says there is need to correct past mistakes on devlopment of oil and gas in Africa. Credit Wambi Michael/URN
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APO) in Kampala. He says there is need to correct past mistakes on devlopment of oil and gas in Africa. Credit Wambi Michael/URN