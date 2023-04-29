Breaking

Time For Africa To Use Its Oil To End Energy Poverty - Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim

Africa currently exports 70% of its crude oil and 45% of its gas. Global energy statistics indicate that Africa’s people have the least access to energy.
29 Apr 2023 14:42
Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APO) in Kampala. He says there is need to correct past mistakes on devlopment of oil and gas in Africa. Credit Wambi Michael/URN
