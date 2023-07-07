Breaking

Tourism Enthusiasts Launch Drive to Boost Domestic Tourism in Acholi

Tourism
Business and finance
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
Opiyo pointed out that a lot of tourism potentials in the Acholi sub-region which includes Aruu Falls, Lamogi Hot Spring, Fort Patiko, Agoro Hills, and cultural institutions are being underutilized due to the effects of the Lord`s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency which has made the area labeled a no-go-zone for visitors.
07 Jul 2023 16:50
Gulu, Uganda
Tourism Business and finance Northern
Tourism enthusiasts at Aruu Falls during the Explore North toursim excursion. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

Tourism enthusiasts at Aruu Falls during the Explore North toursim excursion. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Entities

Amaa Travels and Tours Aruu Falls

Keywords

Lord`s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency The Aruu Festival domestic tourism in Acholi

CSOs

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB)