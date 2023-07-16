Breaking

Tourism Minister Butime Pushes Community Tourism for Conservation

Tourism
Education
The minister argues that Uganda’s tourism resources are largely natural based and so their continued existence depends on the behavior of the surrounding population.
16 Jul 2023 17:13
Tourism Education
Minister Tom Butime during UWRTI 11th graduation ceremony at Institute in Katwe
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

Minister Tom Butime during UWRTI 11th graduation ceremony at Institute in Katwe

Keywords

Uganda Wildlife Research and Tourism Training institute col tom butime

Entities

Uganda Wildlife Research and Tourism Training institute