Two people
have been arrested for allegedly hacking a man to death in Kibaale.
The suspects whose particulars have since been concealed for fear of
jeopardizing police investigations were arrested on Thursday.
They are
accused of raiding the home of Joseph Kanyemera 85, a resident of Nkondo village
in Mataale sub-county, and hacked him to death for unknown reasons.
It is alleged that the suspects and others still at large raided the deceased’s
home on Wednesday at around 11 pm. They reportedly gained entrance into his
house after breaking his door.
At the time of the raid, the deceased was inside his house together with his
wife Maria Siperez.
The wife
escaped the attack after she escaped. They reportedly hacked him severally in
the head, face, and neck killing him instantly.
According to Spirez, the deceased’s wife, the assailants broke the door and
entered their bedroom while armed with machetes. But she managed to escape
as the assailants were still struggling with her husband. She sounded an alarm
as she fled that attracted area residents.
Fredrick Atugonza, a neighbor says when they rushed, they found Babikamunda’s body
lying in a pool of blood inside their house. He says that they are currently
living in fear following the brutal murder of their village mate.
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says they managed to
arrest the two suspects to help police with investigations.
//Cue in: “we had murder…
Cue out:… regards to this.”//
Meanwhile
unknown people have attacked Rwamukera village in Kabamba Sub County, Kagadi
district setting a house on fire, and killing a man identified as David Karimalima.
It is reported that the deceased’s home was attacked on Wednesday at around 3 am.
Joseph
Bekunda, a resident explains that they saw huge flames after the assailants
torched the house but it was too late for them to save Kirimalima’s life.
Christine Ahebwa, a neighbor explains that the deceased was staying alone in
his house.
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the
incident saying investigations have commenced.
//Cue in: “we had nasty…
Cue out:… us a clue.”//
In January,
a 21-year-old woman burnt to death in her grass-thatched house in Kibengeya
village in Kapapi sub-county in Hoima district.
The deceased was identified as Charity Alinaitwe. She was sleeping alone in her
house when unknown assailants torched her grass-thatched house.