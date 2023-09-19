They are accused of attacking the home of Joseph Kanyemera 85, a resident of Nkondo village in Mataale sub-county, and hacked him severally killing him on the spot.

Two people have been arrested for allegedly hacking a man to death in Kibaale.



The suspects whose particulars have since been concealed for fear of jeopardizing police investigations were arrested on Thursday.



They are accused of raiding the home of Joseph Kanyemera 85, a resident of Nkondo village in Mataale sub-county, and hacked him to death for unknown reasons.



It is alleged that the suspects and others still at large raided the deceased’s home on Wednesday at around 11 pm. They reportedly gained entrance into his house after breaking his door.



At the time of the raid, the deceased was inside his house together with his wife Maria Siperez.



The wife escaped the attack after she escaped. They reportedly hacked him severally in the head, face, and neck killing him instantly.



According to Spirez, the deceased’s wife, the assailants broke the door and entered their bedroom while armed with machetes. But she managed to escape as the assailants were still struggling with her husband. She sounded an alarm as she fled that attracted area residents.



Fredrick Atugonza, a neighbor says when they rushed, they found Babikamunda’s body lying in a pool of blood inside their house. He says that they are currently living in fear following the brutal murder of their village mate.



Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says they managed to arrest the two suspects to help police with investigations.



Meanwhile unknown people have attacked Rwamukera village in Kabamba Sub County, Kagadi district setting a house on fire, and killing a man identified as David Karimalima.



It is reported that the deceased’s home was attacked on Wednesday at around 3 am. Joseph Bekunda, a resident explains that they saw huge flames after the assailants torched the house but it was too late for them to save Kirimalima’s life.



Christine Ahebwa, a neighbor explains that the deceased was staying alone in his house.



Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the incident saying investigations have commenced.



The deceased was identified as Charity Alinaitwe. She was sleeping alone in her house when unknown assailants torched her grass-thatched house.