Two Arrested for Pick-Pocketing at Burial of Hoima LCV Chairperson

According to police, Kiiza was arrested trying to steal a phone from a woman while at the burial, while Kyomuhendo was also arrested trying to steal money from a mourner.

A suspected thief in black shirt caught pick-pocketing during the burial ceremony of Hoima LCV Chairperson.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Police in Hoima city are holding two suspects for allegedly pick-pocketing from mourners at the burial of Hoima LCV Chairperson. The suspects are Kassim Kiiza 25 and Francis Kyomuhendo 22.



According to police, Kiiza was arrested trying to steal a phone from a woman while at the burial. The woman reportedly sounded an alarm that attracted other mourners. He was arrested and handed over to the police.



A few minutes later, Kyomuhendo was also arrested trying to steal money from one of the mourners.



Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says in both cases, mourners attempted to lynch the suspects but they were rescued by police officers who were on the ground.



Joseph Kasumba, a resident of Busiisi cell in Hoima west division condemned the act exhibited by some youth during the burial ceremony of the LCV Chairperson.



Jackline Atuhairwe, a resident of Buswekera South cell in Hoima west division says it is a growing habit for thugs to raid burial ceremonies to steal from mourners. She has appealed to the police to always deploy at burial ceremonies to curtail the vice.



Last week, a 31-year-old man was lynched by a mob for allegedly pick-pocketing during a burial ceremony in Kikuube.



The deceased was identified as Joel Tugume, a resident of Ruyanja Cell in Hoima West Division.



It is alleged that Tugume was caught red-handed pick-pocketing mourners at a burial in Muhwiju village in Bugambe sub county. Some of the mourners reportedly pounced on him beating him to death.



In a related development, police in the city are hunting for yet unidentified thugs who raided the burial site and stole a car registration number UBG 88S Toyota. The car belongs to David Irumba, a resident of Hoima East division.



According to Irumba, he parked his car at the prepared parking yard, but after the burial, he returned to the parking yard and found his car missing.



Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says a team of police flying squad has been dispatched to track the thieves.



