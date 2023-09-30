Two Arrested for Pick-Pocketing at Burial of Hoima LCV Chairperson

According to police, Kiiza was arrested trying to steal a phone from a woman while at the burial, while Kyomuhendo was also arrested trying to steal money from a mourner.
A suspected thief in black shirt caught pick-pocketing during the burial ceremony of Hoima LCV Chairperson.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
Police
in Hoima city are holding two suspects for allegedly pick-pocketing from
mourners at the burial of Hoima LCV Chairperson. The
suspects are Kassim Kiiza 25 and Francis Kyomuhendo 22.
According to police,
Kiiza was arrested trying to steal a phone from a woman while at the burial.
The woman reportedly sounded an alarm that attracted other mourners. He was arrested and
handed over to the police.
A few minutes later, Kyomuhendo was also arrested
trying to steal money from one of the mourners.
Julius
Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says in both cases, mourners
attempted to lynch the suspects but they were rescued by police officers who
were on the ground.
Joseph
Kasumba, a resident of Busiisi cell in Hoima west division condemned the act
exhibited by some youth during the burial ceremony of the LCV Chairperson.
Jackline
Atuhairwe, a resident of Buswekera South cell in Hoima west division says it is
a growing habit for thugs to raid burial ceremonies to steal from
mourners. She has appealed to the police to always deploy at burial ceremonies to
curtail the vice.
Last
week, a 31-year-old man was lynched by a mob for allegedly pick-pocketing during a burial ceremony in Kikuube.
The deceased was identified
as Joel Tugume, a resident of Ruyanja Cell in Hoima West Division.
It
is alleged that Tugume was caught red-handed pick-pocketing mourners at a
burial in Muhwiju village in Bugambe sub county. Some of the mourners
reportedly pounced on him beating him to death.
In
a related development, police in the city are hunting for yet unidentified
thugs who raided the burial site and stole a car registration number UBG 88S Toyota.
The car belongs to David Irumba, a resident of Hoima East division.
According
to Irumba, he parked his car at the prepared parking yard, but after the burial,
he returned to the parking yard and found his car missing.
Julius
Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says a team of police flying
squad has been dispatched to track the thieves.