A whistleblower took advantage of Kamya's visit to the hospital and revealed that the two health workers forced her to pay Shs 20,000 for an operation, Shs 2,000 for detergent, and Shs 5,000 for using the outside toilet.

The Two Nurses Gladys Munguci an Enrolled Nurse and Nancy Manzeru, a Midwife being led away by Police Officers after their arrest at the Hospital on Wednesday.