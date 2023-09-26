Uganda Boxing Federation In Search For More Land To Build Training Academies

Muhangi Moses, the UBF President said they have already embarked on the process to get land to build academies in Kampala, Gulu, Arua, Mbale, Luweero, Hoima, Jinja Masaka, Mbarara and Kabale among others.

The Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) is lobbying for more land to build boxing academies allocated across different regions of the country.



Muhangi Moses, the UBF President said they have already embarked on the process to get land to build academies in Kampala, Gulu, Arua, Mbale, Luweero, Hoima, Jinja Masaka, Mbarara and Kabale among others.



This comes after a new directive through a letter dated 23rd, January, 2023 written by Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, directing the Uganda Land Commission to offer land to the Boxing Federation as earlier directed by President Museveni.



On 13th, September, 2021, President Museveni directed the Chairperson of Uganda Land Commission, Beatrice Nyakaisiki in writing to identify and allocate UBF at least 10 acres of land to set up an international multi-purpose facility for Boxing worth US$5 million donated by the International Boxing Association- AIBA President Umar.



However, for nearly two years, the Boxing Federation has been waiting for the Uganda Land Commission to offer land to the Boxing Federation, but in vain. But, in the process, the Boxing Federation secured a piece of land from the Buganda Kingdom this month.



The 10-acre piece of land is in Matugga, in the Gombe sub-county of Nansana Municipality, where the academy worth US$5million donated by the International Boxing Federation President will be constructed.



After acquiring the land in Matuga, Muhangi explains that they later wrote a letter dated 5th, January, 2023 asking him to revise his directed and requested that the 10 acres he had earlier given to UBF, be allocated across the country.



In the letter, Muhangi explained that they have already agreed with their sponsor to use part of the money meant to construct the academy in Matuga, to develop other academies in different regions.



“We have already convinced our friend the Russian Billionaire that we shall out of the US$5million meant for the development of the complex in Matuga deduct US$2.5million which we shall use to develop the 1 acre that you are going to allocate to us in Central Kampala and the rest of the towns in Uganda," reads part of the letter.



In response, Kenneth Omona directed the Uganda Land commission to provide land for the boxing Federation as earlier directed by President Museveni.



“As may be aware, the President, Uganda Boxing Federation has again written to His Excellency the President about the same matter informing him that you have not taken any action since the receipt of the President’s letter," the letter reads.



“The Uganda Boxing Federation further requested that you explore the possibility of providing to them land in other towns of Uganda. I am, therefore, writing to draw your attention to this outstanding matter and to request that you handle it accordingly,” continues Omona's letter.



Muhangi says, once they are given this land across different parts of the country, they are exploring various ways to have different academies across the country as they bid to revive boxing glory.



