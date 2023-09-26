Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php on line 43 Uganda Boxing Federation In Search For More Land To Build Training Academies :: Uganda Radionetwork
The Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) is lobbying for more land to build boxing academies allocated across different regions of the country.
Muhangi Moses, the UBF President said they have already
embarked on the process to get land to build academies in Kampala, Gulu, Arua, Mbale, Luweero, Hoima,
Jinja Masaka, Mbarara and Kabale among others.
This comes after a new directive through a letter dated 23rd,
January, 2023 written by Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary to
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, directing the Uganda Land Commission to offer land to the
Boxing Federation as earlier directed by President Museveni.
On 13th, September, 2021, President Museveni directed the
Chairperson of Uganda Land Commission, Beatrice Nyakaisiki in writing to
identify and allocate UBF at least 10 acres of land to set up an international multi-purpose facility for Boxing worth US$5
million donated by the International Boxing Association- AIBA President Umar.
However, for nearly two years, the Boxing Federation has
been waiting for the Uganda Land Commission to offer land to the Boxing
Federation, but in vain. But, in the process, the Boxing Federation secured a piece of land from the Buganda Kingdom this
month.
The 10-acre piece of land
is in Matugga, in the Gombe sub-county of Nansana Municipality, where the academy
worth US$5million donated by the International Boxing Federation
President will be constructed.
After acquiring the land
in Matuga, Muhangi explains that they later wrote a letter dated 5th,
January, 2023 asking him to revise his directed and requested that the 10
acres he had earlier given to UBF, be allocated across the country.
In the letter, Muhangi
explained that they have already agreed with their sponsor to use part of the
money meant to construct the academy in Matuga, to develop other academies in
different regions.
“We have already convinced
our friend the Russian Billionaire that we shall out of the US$5million meant
for the development of the complex in Matuga deduct US$2.5million which we
shall use to develop the 1 acre that you are going to allocate to us in Central
Kampala and the rest of the towns in Uganda," reads part of the letter.
In response, Kenneth Omona directed the Uganda Land commission
to provide land for the boxing Federation as earlier directed by President
Museveni.
“As may be aware, the President, Uganda Boxing Federation
has again written to His Excellency the President about the same matter
informing him that you have not taken any action since the receipt of the
President’s letter," the letter reads.
“The Uganda Boxing Federation further requested that you explore
the possibility of providing to them land in other towns of Uganda. I am, therefore,
writing to draw your attention to this outstanding matter and to request that you
handle it accordingly,” continues Omona's letter.
Muhangi says, once they are given this land across different
parts of the country, they are exploring various ways to have different
academies across the country as they bid to revive boxing glory.