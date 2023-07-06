Breaking

Uganda Clays Pays Half A Shilling A Share Dividend

Business and finance
Kampala, Uganda
Each shareholder will receive three times less than they received for 2021 of 1.5 Shillings for every share held, which was also a record high for the company in years.
04 Jul 2023 16:22
Kampala, Uganda
Business and finance
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us