Uganda, DR Congo Nationals Clash Over Boundaries

The tension reached a climax on Wednesday, April 20, 2023, when the local leadership of Acu village in Mahagi territory, Ituri province of DRC, mounted four barricades inside Ugandan soil with the intention of revenue collection. This move disrupted peace and economic activities, and movement was cut off, including digging gardens and fetching water.
24 Apr 2023 07:34
Delegations from Mahangi territior Ituri province DRC and Zombo district Counterparts holding emergency border meeting. Photo by Alex Pithua
Delegations from Mahangi territior Ituri province DRC and Zombo district Counterparts holding emergency border meeting. Photo by Alex Pithua

