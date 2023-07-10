Owor pointed out that the new emerging mental disease is currently internet addiction, resulting from the overuse of the internet, and various digital tools for different reasons including pleasure-seeking, company, work, sports betting, and trying to evade alcohol and drugs.
MP Betty Aol Ocan (in blue dress) joins PACTA during a mental health awareness retreat in Gulu City. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
You need to Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.