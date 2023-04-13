Breaking

Uganda Pentecostal University Vice Chancellor Dies

Education
Fort Portal, Uganda
Richard Baguma, University Public Relations Officer said that Ntambirweki died on Wednesday at Le Memorial Hospital in Kampala Hospital.
12 Apr 2023 19:04
Fort Portal, Uganda
Education
Prof John Ntambirweki
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Prof John Ntambirweki